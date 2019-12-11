fbpx

‘saratoga living’ Editor In Chief Richard Pérez-Feria Discusses The 2019 Holiday Issue On NBC

Pérez-Feria appeared on NewsChannel 13 in advance of Monday's release of the final issue of the year, which features Marylou Whitney on the cover.

'saratoga living' Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria, with NewsChannel 13 Weekend Today reporter, Emily De Vito, discussing the latest issue of the magazine.

If you’re a channel-changer, it’s entirely possible that you’ve caught saratoga living on TV over the past few weeks. The magazine’s Editor in Chief, Richard Pérez-Feria, recently appeared on the Capital Region’s NBC station, NewsChannel 13, to talk about the recently released 2019 Holiday Issue, which features Marylou Whitney on the cover.

Pérez-Feria discussed saratoga living‘s first annual “10 Under 40” list, whom the magazine will be honoring at its “Saratoga Gives Back” party on Thursday, December 12 (tickets are still available here; 50 percent of all ticket sales go directly to one of the ten charitable organizations represented by our honorees). Channel 13’s own morning anchor Subrina Dhammi will be emceeing the saratoga living event.

Watch the clip below.

