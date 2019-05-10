‘saratoga living’ Hosts Design Issue Party At The Adelphi Hotel

Given that saratoga living‘s second annual Design Issue was so well received by the Saratoga Springs community, a party was in order! So we teamed up with The Adelphi Hotel to host the party of the season on May 9, with special guest Ben Serotta, master bike designer and subject of the Design Issue cover. Serotta mingled with more than 300 guests in the Adelphi ballroom, signing magazines and posing for pictures with fans, and also provided the first 100 guests with signature Amodomio bicycle water bottles from Serotta Design Studio.

The highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated raffle drawing, featuring items including a Gnome Serum gift basket (valued at more than $600!), a POLY GO anti-aging device, two tickets to the Wesley Community’s Wesley Foundation Gala, a $100 Complexions Spa gift card and much more. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed music by the duo Cloudlifter and a slideshow of beautifully designed pages from The Design Issue.

Take a look at some of the party photos in the gallery above.

And make sure to mark your calendars: saratoga living‘s next can’t-miss event will be on June 6. We’ll see you there!