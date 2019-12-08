fbpx

‘saratoga living’ Marylou Whitney Cover Story Featured On Front Page Of ‘Palm Beach Daily News’

The Holiday Issue of 'saratoga living' got some front-page love from 'Daily News' Columnist Shannon Donnelly.

The latest issue of 'saratoga living' got front-page real estate in one of Palm Beach, FL's local newspapers this weekend.

Early Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs, it was 0 degrees outside. (Yes, zero.) Fourteen-hundred miles southward in Palm Beach, FL? A balmy 69, and residents of the historically ritzy Florida enclave who subscribe to the Palm Beach Daily News woke up to a happy sight on the front page of the morning newspaper: Columnist Shannon Donnelly talking about how much she enjoyed saratoga living‘s recent Holiday Issue—on newsstands this past Friday—which featured her late friend Marylou Whitney on the cover.

Donnelly could barely hold back her glee: “There, on the cover,” she writes, “is the mag’s ‘Person of the Century’—the pearl-draper, minaudière-clutching Marylou, all sparkles and satin and glam—the subject of a story described on the cover as a ‘Thank you and farewell to our greatest champion.'” (Donnelly noted that each year Whitney would send her a Christmas card, and this year’s, obviously, didn’t come.) She goes on to describe the story saratoga living put together, featuring a panel of top local VIPs, including horse trainer Todd Pletcher, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the late Whitney’s husband, John Hendrickson, speaking about The Queen of Saratoga’s legacy. (Donnelly notes: “…the most poignant quote comes from Marylou’s widower.”)

The article’s jump page also includes a photo of saratoga living‘s cover, featuring the masterful work of photographer Alexis Rodríguez-Duarte, who took the photo of Marylou.

With weather expected to be in the high 40s next week in Saratoga, it’ll make for a second dose of wintertime warmth. Maybe it’s an early holiday gift from our new friends down in Palm Beach?

Staff Report

