Saratoga’s New Max Level Fitness & Athletics Gym Celebrating Its Grand Opening This Weekend

This weekend, get ready to max out. Saratoga Springs’ newest fitness and training facility, Max Level Fitness & Athletics, will be celebrating its grand opening with two days of workouts and fun events. Located on High Rock Avenue in Saratoga, the new training center has been open to the public since April 1 but decided to plan its official grand opening as a big spring kickoff, even partnering with some local health-conscious vendors and food purveyors for the special event tomorrow, Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

Visitors this weekend will no doubt notice a lion theme to the new facility; there’s even a large lion’s head painted on the gym wall and encircled in the business’s name. “Max Level is about strength, limitless potential and just living like a lion,” says Nate Robinson who co-owns the facility with his wife Tonya. The formal ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 8am on Friday, followed by a couple of kickoff boot camps. Saturday will start with a 9am charity boot camp benefitting Jake’s Help From Heaven, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting and assisting individuals with disabilities and medical challenges. After the charity boot camp, the Robinsons will host an open house with raffles, free workouts and a chance to shop with local vendors such as Whole Harvest, a vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant that recently opened on Caroline Street; TogaNola, a maker of delicious handmade snacks; and other area nutritionists, chiropractors and massage therapists.

The Robinsons are both certified coaches and have been training together for more than five years, previously operating as Tonya & Nate Trained and sharing a space with Saratoga Peak Performance. “When we decided to get our own space, we didn’t really want it to be named after ourselves anymore,” says Tonya. So the business turned into Max Level, and the husband-and-wife training duo brought over to their new location a large portion of their clientele—more than 125 people. “I know it sounds crazy, but I think what makes us different is ourselves and our team,” says Tonya. “We really do have relationships with each of our clients—many of them have been with us for years.”

The Robinsons offer a number of highly targeted classes, from small group sessions to larger boot camps, boxing style classes and one-on-one athlete training. Their specialty, however, is functional fitness training, a highly personalized workout routine that mimics everyday activities at home or work. Each person’s functional fitness training can be different, and the Robinsons enjoy working closely with their clients to find that ideal workout regimen. Sometimes that even means getting the family involved. “We’re super family-oriented,” says Nate. “If you have kids or other family members who work out [then] there are things we can do to help them as well.”

The Robinsons will soon get their own personal experience working out as a family. Not only are they getting ready for the big grand opening this weekend, but they’re also preparing for the arrival of their first child in just over a month. “It’s been crazy, but if we’re not busy we’re not happy,” says Tonya. “I wouldn’t be able to do it all without Nate. We’re a good team for sure.”