EXCLUSIVE: Whole Harvest Vegan And Vegetarian-Friendly Cafe Coming To Caroline Street

Imagine a meal just as delectable as a burger and fries but with healthy ingredients that also support local farmers and sustainable practices. That’s the mission of Whole Harvest, a new vegan-friendly, healthy-living-centric cafe opening in early March in Downtown Saratoga Springs. The restaurant of mostly vegan or vegetarian fare—you can add chicken, cheese or a fried/hard boiled egg to most items—will be tapping local farmers and food businesses for most of its ingredients. Even the salad dressings, which are a major component to some of the meals, are all made in house.

Whole Harvest’s menu features savory health food staples such as avocado toast (with sun dried tomatoes and pistachios), seasonal soups and sandwiches (buffalo chicken with avocado or smoked tempeh and carrots). It’ll also be serving up unique smoothie and grain bowls such as one of the cafe’s signature items, the “toga-rashi” (a play on “Saratoga” and the Japanese seasoning), a bowl of brown rice, mixed greens and veggies, toasted almonds and sesame seeds, tofu and, of course, spicy togarashi.

But what would a healthy restaurant be without some cheat-meal options? “I love eating healthy in a well balanced diet, but we also definitely have dessert on the menu, as well as beer, wine and cider,” says Kelsey Whalen, Founder and Owner of Whole Harvest. Born downstate but raised in the Spa City, Whalen finished a dual masters degree in business and nutrition from Northeastern University four years ago, and ever since, she’s been searching, on and off, for the right space in Saratoga to open up her deli of delicious, health-conscious food. Toward the end of 2017, Whalen officially founded Whole Harvest and slowly started doing some trial catering events and festivals (including this year’s Chowderfest) to test out the menu. “Everything went really well and the response to the food has been so positive,” says Whalen. Back in November of last year, she finally found the right spot for her healthy cafe on 5 Caroline Street, where Smokin’ Sam’s Cigar Shop used to be.

Since November, Whalen has just been turning the former cigar shop into a cozy, corner eatery, where guests can dine in when they like or grab a quick healthy bite or meal on the go. It’s Whalen’s first restaurant opening, but food service is in her family. “My dad does national sales for US Foods, my sister is a liquor rep, and I grew up working at restaurants in Saratoga,” she says, citing particularly formative experiences at Cold Stone Creamery and Chianti Ristorante. “Chianti is where I really fell in love with food in the restaurant industry,” says Whalen. “And I also have to give credit to my Mom, who’s a wonderful cook.”

Whalen has big plans for the little space. Chef Maxwell Schroeder from Scallions will be moving over to Whole Harvest to serve as its Head Chef. In addition to the regular menu items, Schroeder will also create weekly specials and seasonal dishes. Whalen hopes to introduce online ordering in about a month and after that, she has plans for regular delivery in addition to meal subscriptions, with daily lunches/dinners delivered to offices in Downtown Saratoga Monday through Friday. Whalen is also planning some slightly naughtier, late-night desserts (Whole Harvest is on Caroline Street after all), a selection that will likely include whoopie pies, donuts and handheld brownie cake (all big portions).

As for having to compete with other established healthy food spots in town, Whalen says Whole Harvest sets itself apart from the rest: “I think each restaurant in the area has some healthy things on the menu, but no one with a dietetic background that can really say that, for example, the salad dressings are all homemade.” Whalen is hoping to open by March 9, but an official opening date has yet to be announced.