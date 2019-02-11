Rhyme Time: Chowderfest Haikus!

Ninety-four Saratoga County restaurants will be dishing out chowder at this weekend's Saratoga Chowderfest. (Saratoga Wedding Photographer)

We asked our social media followers to submit haikus about one of Saratoga’s most anticipated events: Chowderfest. Here are our top picks.

1st Prize

Chowder cheer is here

Grab a friend and grab a beer

The best time of year

–SARAH RODGERS, Burlington

Honorable Mentions

It’s freezing outside

My hands are terribly numb

Chowder’s amazing!

–JONAH BAYLISS, Saratoga Springs

A chill in the air

As chowder warms every hand

In town having fun

–KAITLYN CASA, Cedar Grove, NJ

The closest of friends

Chase rich chowder with cold beer

Somehow it warms them

–JULIA COLASANTI, Chicago