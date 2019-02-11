Rhyme Time: Chowderfest Haikus!

We asked our social media followers to submit haikus about one of Saratoga’s most anticipated events: Chowderfest. Here are our top picks.
1st Prize
Chowder cheer is here
Grab a friend and grab a beer
The best time of year
–SARAH RODGERS, Burlington
Honorable Mentions
It’s freezing outside
My hands are terribly numb
Chowder’s amazing!
–JONAH BAYLISS, Saratoga Springs
A chill in the air
As chowder warms every hand
In town having fun
–KAITLYN CASA, Cedar Grove, NJ
The closest of friends
Chase rich chowder with cold beer
Somehow it warms them
–JULIA COLASANTI, Chicago