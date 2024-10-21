Saratoga’s Chefs are Going Private

Photography by Shawn Lachapelle

In movies and TV shows, both reality and fictional, the restaurant world is not without drama. In the real world, working in a restaurant kitchen is decidedly less glamorous—think long hours and low wages. That’s why, at a certain point in every ambitious chef’s career, they’ll probably decide to either a.) open their own restaurant, or b.) do something a little more private.

That was the case for local chef Michael Blake, who, after working in distinguished kitchens across the country, most recently as the head chef at Yaddo, decided to chart his own path and open MB Culinary Concepts. His new gig, which offers private dining, pop-ups, culinary instruction and consulting, allows him to make his own rules—and schedule.

“After getting divorced, private cheffing allowed me to be in my children’s lives much more than a full-time chef role would,” he says. “I get to create an experience that’s under my control.” And so far, business has been booming—Blake was booked up for the entire summer.

On the flipside, customers love that hiring a private chef allows for more customization and creativity. We want the pho, the pudim, the takoyaki and the dal makhana, not to mention the juicy burgers, heaving plates of ravioli, endless charcuterie and deep-fried doughnuts with dipping sauces…but we might want them vegan, keto or organic. We also might want them from the comfort of our own home, where we can host the most fabulous dinner parties without having to go through the trouble of actually cooking said dinner.

And private chefs are often hungry for the challenge. They can offer one-night-only restaurant pop-ups starring their latest culinary musings, or cater directly to ours. Hungry for all the Saratoga region’s private chefs have to offer? Meet five of them here:

Chef: Xavier Jones

Past experience: Thirsty Owl and restaurants across Massachusetts

Specialty: Dinner parties and cooking lessons

Favorite thing to cook: Homemade pasta with hempseed pistou

Most people don’t realize… “How affordable and convenient hiring a private chef can be. It allows hosts to enjoy their guests without worrying about the food, providing a personalized and stress-free experience.”

chefxavierjones.com

Chef: Laura Bellinger

Past experience: Cooking for celebrities, musicians and writers in Los Angeles

Specialty: Tailored meal-prep services and California-inspired casual cuisine

Favorite thing to cook: Grilled steak with Italian salsa verde

My favorite memory as a private chef was when… “Ryan Gosling texted me to rave about my black bean brownies.”

laurabellinger.com

Chef: Dan Spitz

Past experience: Beekman Street Bistro and Max London’s

Specialty: Outdoor events for up to 40 people

Favorite thing to cook: Whatever’s freshest at the farmers’ market

Most people don’t realize… “We private chefs don’t usually get deliveries—we do all the figurative hunting and gathering, and in the literal sense, I actually go into the woods to forage for mushrooms and other wild edibles to use in my preparations.”

chefdanspitz.com

Chef: Brandon Schatko

Past experience: Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy and Whitman Brewing Company

Specialty: Cooking over an open fire

Favorite thing to cook: Family recipes like Grandma’s pierogis or Grandpa’s Italian sausage

I decided to become a private chef when… “I got sick with a neurological disorder a few years back. I was scared to get back fully into the kitchen and decided it was time to work on my own schedule so I could have time to still do the things I love and care for myself.”

chefhumble.com

Chef: Michael Blake

Past experience: Yaddo and restaurants in Boston

Specialty: An eclectic range of culinary experiences, from ramen and izakaya pop-ups to intimate dinner parties for 10-20 people

Favorite thing to cook: French and Japanese cuisines

Saratogians are hungry for… “New and different things. Nothing against the American Italian restaurant, but there’s just so much of the same thing in Saratoga. People want exciting, newer, diverse concepts.”

mbculinaryconcepts.com