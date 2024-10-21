Hudson Headwaters Health Network Is an Adirondack Lifeline [Sponsored]

Some of the Empire State’s most underserved communities are right here in Saratoga County and the North Country. For many families across nearly 8,000 miles of rural Adirondack terrain, there exists only one primary care provider: Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

“We’re the frontline to help people live their healthiest lives in our communities, and that starts with primary care,” says Sue Corney, executive vice president of human resources at Hudson Headwaters. “Our providers see everyone regardless of health insurance status or ability to pay. As a nonprofit safety-net provider, our mission is to ensure everyone has a place to get high-quality, comprehensive primary healthcare.”

The Queensbury-based nonprofit and Federally Qualified Health Center has grown rapidly since its founding in 1981. “When I started with the company seven years ago, we had around 700 employees, and today we have over 1,000,” says Corney. “We had 17 health centers, and now we have 25 and growing.” Looking ahead to 2025, Hudson Headwaters is planning new health centers in Salem in nearby Washington County, and Malone in Franklin County.

Weekly, Hudson Headwaters serves approximately 9,100 patients. In addition to medical care, the Network offers programs and services that positively impact the health of the overall population. This includes the new John Rugge Center for Community Impact (named after the Network’s founder, John Rugge, MD), which focuses on addressing community priorities such as access to nutritious foods, affordable childcare, reliable transportation and the ability to meet everyday needs.

All of these efforts have contributed to the Network’s growth. “It’s a really nice place to work,” says Corney. “A consistent message from our workers is that they seek ways to easily take care of themselves and their families. As the region’s largest primary care network, we offer free access to healthcare to all staff members and families within the Network. This helps reduce barriers to getting good care such as forgoing doctor’s visits to avoid high deductibles. We also offer scheduling flexibility and are open to creative work solutions. We invest in our employees, providing career advancement and continued education opportunities. It’s amazing how many young people start here and tell me they plan to stay at Hudson Headwaters their whole careers.”