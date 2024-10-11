Panel: What’s Your Dream Saratoga Meal?

We asked five foodie influencers to concoct their ultimate Spa City spread.

Alexis Connor

@saratogadining

Drink: Strawberry rhubarb margarita from Next Door Kitchen & Bar—So refreshing!

Appetizer: Tuna tartare from Rhea—Served atop crispy rice

Entrée: Prime filet mignon from 15 Church—Always perfectly cooked

Dessert: Rye brownie sundae from Hamlet & Ghost—So rich!

Ashley Dingeman

@ashleydingeman

Drink: Gin Gin Fizz from Hamlet & Ghost—Dangerous in the best way

Appetizer: Bada Bing Shrimp from Osteria Danny—Kicks off a meal with a bang

Entrée: Tagliatelle marinara from Solevo—But I also LOVE the bolognese

Dessert: Pistachio cheesecake from Taverna Novo—Perfectly savory, sweet and creamy

Kristen Suraci

@saucysuraci

Drink: Espresso martini from Morissey’s—Perfect drink to start your night

Appetizer: Parker House rolls from Seneca—If you know, you know

Entrée: Penne alla vodka from Chianti—My fav vodka sauce in the 518

Dessert: Cookie skillet from Brook Tavern—Warm and gooey chocolate goodness

Jerry Papandrea

@derryx

Drink: Beer flight from Druthers—A chance to sample their seasonals

Appetizer: Cheese curds from Hamlet & Ghost—With sticky and sweet pepper jelly

Entrée: Wagyu burger from Seneca—Smoky, char-grilled deliciousness!

Dessert: Churros from Boca Bistro: Crispy, cinnamon-y bites

Nellie Ackerman

@feedme518

Drink: Whole-leaf tea from Whistling Kettle—I order a different one every time

Appetizer: Grande sized beef carpacci from Chianti—you’ll want more if you order the smaller size. Trust me.

Entrée: Red curry seafood bolognese from Lake Ridge—I once ate this dish four times in one week

Dessert: Nutella Budino from Prime Restaurant—It’s absolutely divine