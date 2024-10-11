Panel: What’s Your Dream Saratoga Meal?

We asked five foodie influencers to concoct their ultimate Spa City spread.
Alexis Connor
Drink: Strawberry rhubarb margarita from Next Door Kitchen & Bar—So refreshing!
Appetizer: Tuna tartare from Rhea—Served atop crispy rice
Entrée: Prime filet mignon from 15 Church—Always perfectly cooked
Dessert: Rye brownie sundae from Hamlet & Ghost—So rich!
Ashley Dingeman
Drink: Gin Gin Fizz from Hamlet & Ghost—Dangerous in the best way
Appetizer: Bada Bing Shrimp from Osteria Danny—Kicks off a meal with a bang
Entrée: Tagliatelle marinara from Solevo—But I also LOVE the bolognese
Dessert: Pistachio cheesecake from Taverna Novo—Perfectly savory, sweet and creamy
Kristen Suraci
Drink: Espresso martini from Morissey’s—Perfect drink to start your night
Appetizer: Parker House rolls from Seneca—If you know, you know
Entrée: Penne alla vodka from Chianti—My fav vodka sauce in the 518
Dessert: Cookie skillet from Brook Tavern—Warm and gooey chocolate goodness
Jerry Papandrea
Drink: Beer flight from Druthers—A chance to sample their seasonals
Appetizer: Cheese curds from Hamlet & Ghost—With sticky and sweet pepper jelly
Entrée: Wagyu burger from Seneca—Smoky, char-grilled deliciousness!
Dessert: Churros from Boca Bistro: Crispy, cinnamon-y bites
Nellie Ackerman
Drink: Whole-leaf tea from Whistling Kettle—I order a different one every time
Appetizer: Grande sized beef carpacci from Chianti—you’ll want more if you order the smaller size. Trust me.
Entrée: Red curry seafood bolognese from Lake Ridge—I once ate this dish four times in one week
Dessert: Nutella Budino from Prime Restaurant—It’s absolutely divine