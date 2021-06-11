fbpx

Saratoga’s One With Life Launches New Reposado Tequila Brand

The new brand will be officially launched ahead of co-owner and boxing champ Teofimo Lopez's latest title fight.

One With Life Tequila's new Reposado Tequila (pictured here in the middle) gets its official launch on June 19. (One With Life Tequila/Facebook)

Saratoga Springs’ own One With Life Tequila has packed quite the punch over the last few months. As you might remember, longtime founder Lisa Elovich, herself a former boxing promoter, cut a battery of professional boxers, including current lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez and former world champions Larry Holmes, Ray Mancini and Maureen Shea, into her business this past March. The group of business partners are ratcheting things up this month with a new product launch, Tequila Reposado, ahead of Lopez’s title-defending fight on June 19.

One With Life Tequila’s Organic Reposado, which is now available in select markets, is certified organic, kosher, sustainably farmed and additive-free. The tequila is produced from 100 percent blue agave, which is harvested, produced, distilled and bottled at Tequila Las Americas, a third-generation family agave farm. There, the plant is slow roasted in a clay oven, shredded on a roller mill, fermented with a natural open-air process and distilled twice with well water in stainless steel tanks with copper parts. It is then aged six months in oak barrels. Reposado is packed with flavors such as citrus, vanilla custard and cinnamon, with hints of blackstrap molasses and toffee, and a finish that has mild heat (think: green chili). To gild the lily, each bottle’s neck is wrapped with a boxing glove charm.

“I am proud to own One With Life alongside boxing legends,” says Lopez. “In addition to the amazing taste of the new Reposado, the spiritual message of the brand reminds us that greatness is possible when you put in the work. You just need to trust that the universe is in your corner.”

Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Holmes adds: “Each partner put a piece of themselves into the reposado. ‘Hard Work Ain’t Easy, But It’s Fair’ isn’t just words for me. It’s how I’ve lived my life. No shortcuts!”

One With Life’s Reposado and its other organic tequilas are now available online here or in retailers in New York, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia and California. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Saratoga, One With Life is the area’s only organic, sustainably-farmed tequila brand.

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

