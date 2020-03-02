Get Lost In A Celestial Flurry At SPAC’s 10th Annual Winter Ball

The SPAC Winter Ball, a major fundraiser for the arts organization, takes place this weekend. (SPAC)

The SPAC Winter Ball, a major fundraiser for the arts organization, takes place this weekend. (SPAC)

No need to wait for the future—it’s already here. Or, at least it will be this weekend. On Saturday, March 7, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) Junior Committee is hosting its 10th annual Winter Ball, whose theme this year is “The Future is Now.” Think of it as Saratoga Springs’ own Met Gala.

Held at the Hall of Springs in the Spa State Park, this year’s ball will feature live music by local band Grand Central Station, catering by Mazzone Hospitality, a futuristic photo booth and an open bar with celestial-themed cocktails. That private VIP lounge will also have access to a private open bar—plus catering by Mazzone Hospitality throughout the event. The Junior Committee have also rolled out a Grand Raffle, with prizes such as a Lake Placid Weekend Getaway, a Saratoga Springs Staycation and a 14k yellow gold and diamond ring from Lily & David Fine Jewelers of Saratoga Springs.

The ball is raising funds for SPAC’s 2020 classical season, and you can almost guarantee that it’ll be a success, given that the SPAC Junior Committee is in running the show (remember, last December, we honored the entire committee on our inaugural “10 Under 40” list).

Not the ball-going type? No problem. There are many more enjoyable events to attend this week and weekend in the Capital Region.

Monday, March 2

Enjoy Schenectady’s 2020 Restaurant Week until Sunday, March 8, with three-course meals at a large selection of restaurants

Watch films celebrating women’s history at the Albany Public Library every Monday afternoon for the month of March

Learn some strategies for losing physical, mental and emotional weight at the “Weightless” workshop hosted by Palette Upstairs in Saratoga

Attend a Chopped watch party at Hamlet & Ghost in Saratoga, honoring its Executive Chef Michele, who’s going to be appearing on an episode of the popular Food Network show

Tuesday, March 3

Skate into the winter wonderland that is Albany’s Empire State Plaza Ice Rink

It’s the last week of Skidmore College’s Radium Girls production, with some tickets available through its final showing Thursday night

Wednesday, March 4

A collection of short films focused on climate change comes to the Capital Region with the Climate Action Film Festival in Albany

The Siena Saints face off against Niagara University’s Purple Eagles for a basketball game at the Times Union Center

Thursday, March 5

Maybe it’s not time to say “TGIF” just yet, but you can still kick back and relax at this “Make and Marg” event in Troy, where you can make DIY hanging planters and enjoy a margarita at the Franklin Alley Social Club

See Grammy Award-winning “Cliffs of Dover” guitarist Eric Johnson perform at The Egg in Albany, as part of his “Classics: Present & Past Tour”

Friday, March 6

“One Thing Right” country singer Kane Brown brings his first headlining tour, “Worldwide Beautiful Tour,” to the Times Union Center

Relive the memories of the influential 20th-century singer Patsy Cline at a tribute show at Albany’s The Linda

The Object Lessons art exhibit opening at the Albany Public Library showcases photographs depicting the prosecution of sex trafficking crimes from award-winning documentary photographer Nina Berman

Saturday, March 7

Discover the magic of barrel-aged beer at the 9th annual Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest at the Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George in the early afternoon

…or opt for the 2020 Glens Falls Brewfest at the Queensbury Hotel from 4 to 7pm to sample some of your soon-to-be-favorite brews, wines and ciders

Register to partake in the 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Run in Poughkeepsie

The famous furry friends of Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! come to the Palace Theatre in Albany through Sunday

The Hannaford Kidz Expo brings free entertainment and character meet-and-greets to Albany’s Empire State Plaza Convention

It’s time to search your closet again for a night of live entertainment, shopping with local vendors, sweets and more at Rivers Casino & Resort’s Little Black Dress Party in their Event Center

Sunday, March 8

Celebrate International Women’s Day at The Beltrone Living Center in Albany with panel discussions, music and more

Learn about the past and present women artist scene in the Hudson Valley area from local independent filmmaker Stephen Blauweiss, as he presents his short films at 6415 Montgomery St. in Rhinebeck

Watch guest comedian Eryca Nolan perform #ProjectHerlarious at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at Crossgates Mall in Albany