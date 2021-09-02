Saratoga Race Course’s 1863 Club to Be Open for Events During Track Offseason

Ever dream of having a party overlooking a snow-blanketed Saratoga Race Course? That’s soon to be a reality. As the New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced today, the 1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course will be available for private events during the offseason, which begins after Labor Day and runs through June 2022.

“We have received tremendous feedback from those who have enjoyed a day at the 1863 Club during the Saratoga racing season and are excited to provide even more guests with the opportunity to experience this unique space year-round,” says NYRA vice president of sales and hospitality Kevin Quinn. “The 1863 Club, with its sweeping views of Saratoga Race Course, is ideally suited to host events of all shapes and sizes during the offseason.”

The 1863 Club, which first opened in 2019, is a three-story, climate-controlled building located on the Clubhouse turn overlooking the main track. The building will be open to a variety of uses and experiences, including weddings, fundraisers, reunions and corporate functions. The first-floor banquet space, The Rail at the 1863 Club, features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the main track and accommodates up to nearly 500. The second floor accommodates up to 300 guests. The third floor offers three luxury suites, each welcoming between 30–45 guests for more intimate gatherings.

“We look forward to seeing the 1863 Club come to life during the offseason and are confident that this option will prove attractive for group and corporate outings,” says Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus. “We also believe this venue will be a benefit for the Saratoga community by generating incremental tourism and business outside of the traditional summer racing season.”

Mazzone Hospitality will oversee catering operations at the 1863 Club.

To tour the spaces and learn more about holding events from September through June at the 1863 Club, call 518-690-0293 or email [email protected]