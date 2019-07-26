fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The A.P. Smithwick

The Grade 1, $150,000 steeplechase race went off before Thursday's storm-shortened card.

The field in the Grade 1 A.P. Smithwick Memorial clears the second hurdle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
apsmithwick-9680

Owner of the eventual winner of the A.P Smithwick, Edward P. Swyer (at left) with Gregory Grande, in the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9698

The jockey entering the Paddock prior to the Grade 1 A.P. Smithwick. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9730

Jockey Kiernan Norris. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9738

Jockey Ross Geraghty. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9762

The field clearing the second hurdle in the A.P. Smithwick. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9763

The field starts to even out in the A.P. Smithwick. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9779

Jockey Darren Nagle aboard Sempre Medici (No.4) takes the early lead. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9814

Winston C with jockey Thomas Garner aboard crosses the finish line first. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9840

Winning trainer Jonathon Sheppard. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9844

Winston C preparing to enter the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9851

Winner Winston C making his way towards the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9860

Winston C with jockey Thomas Garner in the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9871

Hudson River Farms owner Edward P. Swyer is all smiles, following Winston C's A.P. Smithwick victory. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

apsmithwick-9895

Hudson River Farms owners Edward P. Swyer with jockey Thomas Garner in the Winner's Circle accepting the trophies. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

It’s already been a doozy at Saratoga Race Course this season. After the previous Saturday’s card was cancelled due to excessive heat, this past Thursday’s got clipped after just four races. Thankfully, the rains didn’t show up until after the running of the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial, one of the top stakes races in the steeplechase division—and one that’s been won by trainer Jonathan Sheppard five times in the last 23 years. Make that six. Winston C, with jockey Thomas Garner aboard, had a date with the Winner’s Circle.

Thankfully, saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite to snap a bunch of photos of the A.P. Smithwick. Click on the gallery above for a full run of shots from the race. For more photos by Billy Francis LeRoux, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

