Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The A.P. Smithwick

Owner of the eventual winner of the A.P Smithwick, Edward P. Swyer (at left) with Gregory Grande, in the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

It’s already been a doozy at Saratoga Race Course this season. After the previous Saturday’s card was cancelled due to excessive heat, this past Thursday’s got clipped after just four races. Thankfully, the rains didn’t show up until after the running of the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial, one of the top stakes races in the steeplechase division—and one that’s been won by trainer Jonathan Sheppard five times in the last 23 years. Make that six. Winston C, with jockey Thomas Garner aboard, had a date with the Winner’s Circle.

Thankfully, saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite to snap a bunch of photos of the A.P. Smithwick. Click on the gallery above for a full run of shots from the race. For more photos by Billy Francis LeRoux, click here.