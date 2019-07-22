fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks

'saratoga living' was at the racetrack on Sunday when star filly Guarana took the $500K stakes race.

Jockey José Ortiz looks over his shoulder as Guarana draws clear. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
oaks-0167

Guarana takes to the track. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8807

Main rival Point Of Honor. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8810

The Coaching Club American Oaks' post parade. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8815

The field of five breaks from the gate! (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8824

Panoramic view of the Coaching Club American Oaks as the horses enter the Clubhouse turn. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8827-2

Guarana leads the field into the Clubhouse turn. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8832

The field of five spreads out as Guarana sets the pace. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8834

The field of five spreads out as Guarana sets the pace. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8836

Guarana hits the 1/4 pole in a leisurely time of 24.27. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8839

Guarana taking command of the race. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8859

Guarana and Point Of Honor in close quarters; Guarana survived a claim of foul by the owners of Point Of Honor. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8879

Guarana hits the finish line. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

oaks-8899

Guarana gallops to the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Despite oppressive temperatures all weekend in Saratoga Springs—and the preemptive cancellation of Saratoga Race Course’s Saturday card by the New York State Racing Association, due to the heat—Sunday’s card when off without a hitch, as did the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies.

The Chad Brown-trained Guarana came out victorious, with José Ortiz aboard, to remain undefeated. (Go to DRF.com to see a video recap of the race.) saratoga living‘s photographer Billy Francis LeRoux was at the main track for the entirety of the race and shot a number of photos of the action. Click on the gallery above to relive the action.

For more of LeRoux’s work, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

