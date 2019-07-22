Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks

Guarana and Point Of Honor in close quarters; Guarana survived a claim of foul by the owners of Point Of Honor. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The field of five spreads out as Guarana sets the pace. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Panoramic view of the Coaching Club American Oaks as the horses enter the Clubhouse turn. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The field of five breaks from the gate! (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Despite oppressive temperatures all weekend in Saratoga Springs—and the preemptive cancellation of Saratoga Race Course’s Saturday card by the New York State Racing Association, due to the heat—Sunday’s card when off without a hitch, as did the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies.

The Chad Brown-trained Guarana came out victorious, with José Ortiz aboard, to remain undefeated. (Go to DRF.com to see a video recap of the race.) saratoga living‘s photographer Billy Francis LeRoux was at the main track for the entirety of the race and shot a number of photos of the action. Click on the gallery above to relive the action.

