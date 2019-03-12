Saratoga Race Course 2019: Grandstand And Clubhouse Season Tickets Go On Sale March 19

The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course is almost here. On Tuesday, March 19 at 10am, the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will start selling full-season Grandstand and Clubhouse ticket plans for the 2019 meet at Saratoga Race Course. Full-season tickets will include admission to all 40 days of the meet (that’s eight weekends!), plus a reserved seat either in the Clubhouse or Grandstand. The season ticket packages for both will be available to the general public online through NYRA Account Manager.

“A season ticket plan is the ideal way to ensure a seat for all 40 days of the racing action at Saratoga this summer,” says Lynn LaRocca, NYRA Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer. “With options in the Clubhouse, Grandstand and The Stretch, there’s a unique experience and viewpoint to be had for all of our guests.” The Stretch, which debuted last summer, is a hospitality area that features hi-tech amenities, a full-service kitchen and bar and some of the best views of the horses rounding the final turn of the track. Full-season plans for reserved seats at The Stretch are already available and can be purchased by phone or via email. Also, the newly built three-story 1863 Club will be open for business, with a bevy of luxury options (luxury suites are now available via a weekly plan, starting at $20,250 apiece; 30 and 45 capacity suites are also available).

All season ticket plan holders will automatically be enrolled in the Saratoga Season Perks program. This free rewards program includes discounts at the track as well as quite a few at participating off-track locations, such as local restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues. Discounts at off-track locations are valid from June 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020, with a Saratoga Season Perks card. As if that wasn’t a sweet enough deal, those who purchase a season ticket will also be guaranteed a Saratoga premium giveaway item on one of the track’s giveaway days.

The 40-day summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will begin on Thursday, July 11 and run through Labor Day Monday, September 2, featuring five races a week. Regular season passes will go on sale Tuesday, April 2 and will include admission to all racing days (however, a reserved seat is not included). A 2019 Grandstand season pass will cost $50 and the Clubhouse one, $75.