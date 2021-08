If you’ve been following the work of Saratoga Living track photographer Tom Killips over these past several weeks, you’ll know that it’s all been shot at, near or before dawn. Killips was modest in a recent email exchange: “I still haven’t had that magic morning light,” he told us. “I don’t want the images to become too repetitive.” Trust us, Tom; you’re doing a wonderful job, and you’ve definitely found that magic.

On his latest trip to the backstretch on Saturday, August 14, the day of the Grade 1 Fourstardave Handicap and Grade 2 Saratoga Special, Killips caught some early, early morning runs; shining horseshoes and indentations; and a particularly tender moment between a Thoroughbred and friend.

Swipe through to see Killips’ latest work.