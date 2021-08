Long before any fan gets to Saratoga Race Course, the backstretch comes alive with activity. Horsemen, hot walkers, grooms and other backstretch workers are up at or near dawn to get the Thoroughbreds ready for their big day to come.

As we’re sure you’ve noticed, Saratoga Living photographer Tom Killips has been on dawn patrol for most of the summer season, snapping shots for us at the Oklahoma Training Track, along the backstretch and on the main track. Here are some of his shots from Whitney Day, August 7.

Swipe through his latest batch of photos above.