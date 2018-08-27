Saratoga Race Course: Exclusive Photo Gallery From The 2018 Travers Stakes

Relive Catholic Boy's big day with this wonderful group of photographs from 'saratoga living' photographer Billy Francis LeRoux.

(Billy Francis LeRoux)
Saratoga Living
Horse racing fans who showed up at the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, August 25, hoping to see history be made with a win from filly Wonder Gadot—or a strong performance from Good Magic (second in the Kentucky Derby) or Gronkowski (second in the Belmont Stakes)—saw none of the above. The winner? Catholic Boy, who successfully switched back from turf to dirt, won by four lengths, with Mendelssohn, an Irish import and Bravazo, coming in place and show, respectively.

If you didn’t make it to the Travers this year, or were simply too caught up in the insanity of the day, relive it here with a photo gallery from photographer Billy Francis LeRoux, which he shot exclusively for saratoga living. Also, read a full recap of the race, courtesy of the Daily Racing Form here.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

