Saratoga Restaurant Week Returns November 6-12

Forget the holidays—in Saratoga, Restaurant Week is the most wonderful time of the year. And it’s almost upon us.

Discover Saratoga’s annual week of lunch and dinner specials at participating Saratoga County restaurants kicks off Monday, November 6, and runs through the following Sunday. Which restaurants are participating? Here’s a complete list as of October 30; check Discover Saratoga’s website for the most up-to-date list, and be sure to check each restaurant’s operating hours before going.

$15 Lunches

Bare Blends

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

Bread Basket Bakery

Hattie’s Chicken Shack

PJ’s BAR-B-QSA

The Mill on Round Lake

The Coat Room

Thirsty Owl

$25 Three-Course Dinners

550 Waterfront by Druthers

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

Nové Italian Restaurant

Parting Glass

PJ’s BAR-B-QSA

The Mill on Round Lake

The Local Pub & Teahouse

$35 Three-Course Dinners

30 Lake

550 Waterfront by Druthers

Boca Bistro

Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge

Brasserie Benelux

Chianti Il Ristorante

Diamond Club Restaurant

Dunning Street Station

Forno Bistro

Hattie’s Restaurant

Jacob & Anthony’s

Lake Ridge Restaurant

Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Neighborhood Kitchen

Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar

Prime at Saratoga National

Scallions

Taverna Novo

The Coat Room

Thirsty Owl

Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar