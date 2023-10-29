Saratoga Restaurant Week Returns November 6-12

Forget the holidays—in Saratoga, Restaurant Week is the most wonderful time of the year. And it’s almost upon us.
Discover Saratoga’s annual week of lunch and dinner specials at participating Saratoga County restaurants kicks off Monday, November 6, and runs through the following Sunday. Which restaurants are participating? Here’s a complete list as of October 30; check Discover Saratoga’s website for the most up-to-date list, and be sure to check each restaurant’s operating hours before going.
$15 Lunches
Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill
Bread Basket Bakery
Hattie’s Chicken Shack
$25 Three-Course Dinners
550 Waterfront by Druthers
Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill
The Local Pub & Teahouse
$35 Three-Course Dinners
550 Waterfront by Druthers
Boca Bistro
Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge
Chianti Il Ristorante
Forno Bistro
Hattie’s Restaurant
Lake Ridge Restaurant
Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro
Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar