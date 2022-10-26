Saratoga Restaurant Week Returns November 7-13

It’s that time of year, Saratoga foodies! Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week will return Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13, and this year you’ve got plenty of options, so start planning out your lunches and dinners for that week now.

On the $15 lunch front, your (current) choices are Eddie F’s Eatery, Kaffeehause, The Mill on Round Lake and Sweet Mimi’s Cafe, all of which will be offering Restaurant Week deals for both dine-in and takeout, as well as The Hideaway, The Iron’s Edge and Thirsty Owl Bistro, which are dine-in only. Standout lunch options include The Hideaway’s Cubano, served with a side and soup or salad or dessert, and Thirsty Owl’s Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich, which comes with your choice of salad, Apple Pumpkin Bisque or Sweet Corn & Crab Bisque.

You’ve got even more options once dinnertime rolls around. Head to 30 Park at Hilton Garden Inn Clifton Park, Dizzy Chicken Barbecue, Eddie F’s, Jacob & Anthony’s, Nove Italian Restaurant, Parting Glass, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, Taverna Novo, The Hideaway, The Iron’s Edge, The Local Pub & Teahouse or The Mill for a $25 three-course meal. At Taverna Novo, diners can choose between Pumpkin Ravioli, Caesar Salad or Burrata Novo to start; Margherita Pizza, Chianti Braised Pork Ragu or Penne with Lemon and Artichokes for their entree; and Death By Chocolate Brownie Cake, Italian Ricotta Cheesecake or Limoncello Mascarpone Cake for dessert.

And for the slightly more expensive price of $35, the following restaurants will make your dinner one to remember: 30 Lake, 30 Park, Boca Bistro, Brasserie Benelux, Chianti il Ristorante, Chez Pierre, Diamond Club Restaurant at Embassy Suites, Dunning Street Station, Forno Bistro, Hattie’s Restaurant, Jacob & Anthony’s, Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Panza’s Restaurant, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, Prime at Saratoga National, Scallions, Sperry’s Restaurant, The Brook Tavern, Thirsty Owl and Wishing Well Restaurant. Need a recommendation? Prime will be serving up Potato Leek Chowder or Caesar Salad; Glazed Duck Confit, Seared Salmon or Blistered Cauliflower; and Crème Fraiche Cheesecake or Macaroons, while Morton’s will offer Lobster Bisque or Caesar Salad; Honey-Balsamic Glazed Salmon, Chicken Christopher or 6oz Center-Cut Filet Mignon; and Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse or Raspberry Sorbet.

Keep an eye on Discover Saratoga’s website for an updated list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus!