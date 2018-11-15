Saratoga Restaurants Hosting ‘A Night of Warmth’ Fundraiser For The City’s Homeless Population On November 26

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites and feature food from Harvey's Restaurant and Bar, Osteria Danny, Boca Bistro and six other local restaurants.

A Night Of Warmth
Harvey's Restaurant and Bar, whose food is pictured here, and eight other local restaurants are putting on their 'A Night Of Warmth' fundraiser the Monday after Thanksgiving. (Harvey's Restaurant and Bar)

With the first major snowstorm barreling towards the Capital Region and nightly temperatures dipping into the 20s, Saratoga Springs’ most vulnerable population, the homeless, will be scrambling to find a warm meal, blanket and roof over their heads. So a group of local restauranteurs have taken up the cause, and are actively doing something about it. On November 26, nine local chefs will be teaming up to offer A Night Of Warmth in the ballroom at the Embassy Suites hotel in Saratoga. The event will feature food, wine, beer and a specialty cocktail from nine Saratoga restaurants, which include Osteria Danny, Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, Boca Bistro, Prime at Saratoga National, Hamlet & Ghost, Forged, Buddha Noddle, Hatties Restaurant and Embassy Suites.

A big tasting menu for a good cause is the brainchild of Adam Humphrey, Chef and Co-owner of Harvey’s, who had previously talked with Danny Petrosino of Osteria Danny about creating an event to raise money for Saratoga’s homeless population. Humphrey and Petrosino are already in the process of starting a nonprofit organization, Saratoga Chefs Against Hunger, a collection of local chefs that will pool their resources and skills to fight hunger. “We did our homework and we called a lot of the Code Blue shelters, and they told us that they have roughly 70 people that are recorded homeless in Saratoga,” says Harvey. “So our goal is to raise enough money to buy 70 packages that would include a tarp, winter jacket, sleeping bag, a book bag and essential stuff like socks, toothpaste and a toothbrush. And we reached out to everybody we knew for support.”

Humphrey says the response from the community has been overwhelming so far, and the Embassy Suites even donated their ballroom for the event. Not only will there be an array of foods to taste there, but also expect a silent auction and a raffle for a free dinner-for-two at every restaurant participating in A Night Of Warmth. (That’s nine free dinner-dates!) Tickets are $75 apiece, or you can reserve a table of eight for $525. Purchase them here. All proceeds from the event, even the $10 raffle tickets, go towards helping Saratoga’s homeless stay warm this winter. The chefs will even accept any type of donations that help the homeless at the event. “We’ve already had someone donate all his tarps, and we have someone else donating toothbrushes and toothpaste,” says Humphrey. “Whether it’d be to raise money for food or to adopt a family for the holidays, we just want to make this an annual event to help out whoever is less fortunate.”

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.