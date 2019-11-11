Saratoga’s Wine & Chocolate Festival Welcomes More Than 50 Wine And Food Vendors To Town

The Wine & Chocolate Festival will offer unlimited samples of wines, beers, spirits and more. (Galaxy Events)

Get ready for chocolate fountains and fountains of wine. (Well, at least the former.) The Wine & Chocolate Festival will bring a deluge of wines, ciders, beers and spirits, as well as plenty of sweets, chocolates and cheeses, to the Saratoga Springs City Center on Saturday, November 16. Guests will get unlimited samples of wines and other beverages from around 20 local and statewide wineries, breweries and distilleries; and gain access to more than 30 food vendors from across New York State, offering both savory and sweet bites.

What’s on the menu for this weekend? There’ll definitely be some area favorites offering tastings of their wines and spirits, including Lake George’s Adirondack Winery; Springbrook Farm Distillery in Queensbury; and Cooperstown Distillery, Cooperstown‘s only distillery. As for food, expect Troy-based R&G Cheese Makers and Needi Snacks, healthy and natural munchables sold in stores in Schenectady and Albany; Rhinebeck’s Spacey Tracy’s gourmet and deep-fried pickles; and even some CBD-infused products from the Saratoga CBD Company. The festival will also feature a fully-stocked Candy Bar plus a chance to dip fruits and other foods in a chocolate fountain.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 and include a souvenir Wine & Chocolate Festival wine glass. Click here for more information.

Looking for something else to do this week and weekend in the Capital Region? saratoga living has got you covered with our hand-curated list of events below:

Monday (Veterans Day)



Savor a free Veterans Day Buffet at Saratoga Canfield Casino (November 11)

Don’t miss the Albany Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Albany (November 11)

Honor veterans during the 5th Annual Celebrating Our Heroes dinner event at the Albany Capital Center (November 11)

Tuesday

The Russian Ballet Theater presents Tchaikovsky’s classic Swan Lake at the Palace Theatre in Albany (November 12)

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, along with special guest Rose Cousins, will be performing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (November 12)

Siena Men’s Basketball will face off against St. Bonaventure University at the Times Union Center in Albany (November 12)

Wednesday



Enjoy live music, light fare and a silent auction during the 2019 Saratoga Arts’ Annual Soiree at Saratoga Arts (November 13)

Thursday

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) presents Live at the Jazz Bar: Latin Night with Alta Havana at the Hall of Springs in Saratoga (November 14)

Yaddo presents an evening with acclaimed playwright and novelist Joseph Caldwell, who will discuss his new memoir In the Shadow of the Bridge at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs (November 14)

Enjoy the open house and launch party for The Worker’s Club, a new co-working space in Downtown Saratoga (November 14)

The Glens Falls Community Theater presents Urinetown: The Musical at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls (November 14-17)

Friday

Comedian and master of the one-liner Steven Wright will be performing at Albany’s The Egg (November 15)

Shop for gifts, crafts and more at the 39th Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Moreau Community Center (November 15)

Didn’t get enough sweets and wine? Check out the Chapman Historical Museum’s 14th Annual Wine & Chocolate Tasting at the Queensbury Hotel (November 15)

The New York-based Svetlana & The Delancey Four Band are coming to the Park Theater in Glens Falls (November 15)

Art in the Public Eye returns to the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls as part of the museum’s Murder Mystery Tour (November 15)

Get your masks and makeup ready for the 2nd Annual Benefit Masquerade Gala at Clifton Par’s CM Schoo of Fine Arts (November 15)

Saturday



Texas-based rockers White Denim will perform with Spaceface at Putnam Place in Saratoga (November 16)

The 2019 Renewable Energy and Sustainable Living Fair will be held at the Sage College Armory in Albany (November 16)

The Jay St. Pub in Schenectady is proud to present its Fall Fest Block Part 2019 (November 16)

Enjoy a Wine & Cider Grand Tasting at the Golden Russet Cafe & Grocery in Rhinebeck (November 16)

Choo-choo! Don’t miss the Annual Train Hobby and Craft Expo presented by Upstate Model Railroaders in South Glens Falls (November 16)

Welcome in the winter season with Timeless, a cinematic exploration of skiing and snowboarding across the globe, screened at the Palace Theatre in Albany (November 16-17)

Sunday

Folk music icon Tom Rush will perform two sets of his own music at Caffè Lena (November 17)

Revered cellist Dr. Ashley Sandor Sidon, along with the Skidmore Cello Choir and Skidmore faculty, will perform a Celebration of Cello at the Arthur Zankel Music Center (November 17)

Watch Mukta: A Woman Liberated, a poetic South Asian dance production, at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls (November 17)

Catch the final concert of the Hudson Area Library’s free Music in the Stacks series (November 17)

Get ready for Hanukkah with the 6th Annual Jewish Book Fair and Hanukkah Sale at the Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs (November 17)

Check out booths from 45 great local nonprofits during the Ignite Volunteer Festival at the Albany Capital Center (November 17)