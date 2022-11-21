fbpx

Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

(Konrad Odhiambo)
View Gallery 50 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63028

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63041

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63042

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63045

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63048

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63055

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63058

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63062

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63066

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63068

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63078

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63084

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63115

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63118

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63127

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63135

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63143

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63153

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63162

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63171

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63194

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63197

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63206

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63210

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63219

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63223

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63227

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63236

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63238-2

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63245

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63250

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63261

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63265

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63269

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63276

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63283

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63288

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63297

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63300

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63320

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63332

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63334

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63347

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63352

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

KOR63354

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

PXL_20221116_215939805.PORTRAIT (1)

(Steve Teabout)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

PXL_20221116_220033584.PORTRAIT (1)

(Steve Teabout)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

PXL_20221116_220042060 (1)

(Steve Teabout)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

PXL_20221116_234117445.PORTRAIT (1)

(Steve Teabout)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

'Saratoga Living' and First Fill Spirits teamed up for a tasting tour of the whiskey world on November 16.

IMG_2100

(Steve Teabout)

Source:

For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.

First Fill’s Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky took the stage shortly after 6pm, walking the crowd of 50 attentive attendees through each of the evening’s five selections, talking about the distilleries from which they come as well as larger trends in the whiskey world in the process. The final whiskey was a mystery—guests had to guess what type of whiskey it was before using it to make an Old Fashioned cocktail. “We love cocktails, we just never get to them,” Seidewand said when it came time for the Old Fashioned. “We’re just always drinking whiskey neat.”

After, Empire Media Network chair Anthony Ianniello took the stage to thank everyone for coming, and then guests had a chance to mingle with one another and the First Fill owners. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to relive the evening!

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 