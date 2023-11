This past Wednesday, Saratoga Living joined forces with First Fill Spirits to put on our third annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga tasting event at Putnam Place. The event kicked off with canned cocktails by Sagamore Rye and small bites by Cardona’s Market and Bella Napoli before Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky took the stage, walking attendees through tastings of five bourbons and ryes. For our full recap, check out this Saturday’s Saratoga Living After Hours post.