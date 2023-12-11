Scenes From the 5th Annual Capital Region Gives Back

Photography by Hannah Kuznia / Hannah Lux Photography

On Wednesday, December 6, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living welcomed the 10 Capital Region Gives Back honorees featured in our holiday issues, their friends and family and the Saratoga community to our 5th annual holiday fundraising event presented by Rotor-Matic Plumbing & Drain Solutions at Putnam Place. After indulging in cocktails by Saratoga Eagle, dinner by West Ave Pizza and dessert by Bella Napoli, guests tuned in to the program, presented by NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland. Each honoree was gifted a bouquet of flowers by Samantha Nass Floral Design as a slideshow of trivia about the honorees—made possible by DeCrescente Distributing, Swifty’s Restaurant and Pub, New York Oncology Hematology, Stuyvesant Plaza, Old Daley, NYRA, Amadore Homes, Alexis Diner and E. Stewart Jones—played above the stage. Afterwards, guests grooved to music by DJ Eric and took turns testing out photographer Hannah Kuznia’s fun photo booth. See the photo booth pictures here, and click through the gallery below for more scenes from the magical night.