Scenes From the Saratoga Lions Club’s Night at the Brewseum

On Friday evening, 525 craft beer lovers descended upon the Canfield Casino for the Saratoga Lions Club’s 9th annual Night at the Brewseum, the first brew fest the organization has been able to hold since 2019 and the first time the event has sold out. The 5-6pm VIP hour featured craft distilleries and wineries, in addition to breweries, but at 6pm it was all beer (and food), all the time. In total, nearly 50 vendors served throughout the night, including Saratoga’s own Whitman Brewing, Druthers Brewing Company and Artisanal Brew Works. One hundred percent of the funds raised through the event will go back into the local community by way of children’s camps, education programs and food pantries.

