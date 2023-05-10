Shaken & Stirred: UPH’s Celebrity Bartender Event Returns

It’s back, Saratoga. After a three-year hiatus, during which the much anticipated Universal Preservation Hall opened its doors, UPH’s Shaken & Stirred celebrity bartender event is returning to Prime at Saratoga National on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30-9pm.

“The last year we hosted Shaken & Stirred was 2019,” says UPH Director Teddy Foster. “Everyone has been asking us to bring it back, so we are doing it!”

If you weren’t around for the annual event pre-Covid, here’s how it works: Eight teams from local businesses will spend time behind the outdoor bar at Prime, serving up drinks and vying for tips. Attendees can show their support for the local businesses by tipping generously during their time at the bar, and at the end of the night, the team that earned the most tips is crowned the winner. As for the tip money? It’ll be used to expand UPH’s offerings of family and children’s programs.

This year’s competitors come from an all-star lineup of local businesses: Bonacio Construction, DeCrescente Distributing, Stewart’s Shops, Mohawk Auto Group, Fingerpaint, Old Tavern Farm, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International and Micropolitan Matchmakers. (Each team will make a hilarious, themed entrance to the song of their choice.) If you have a favorite you’d like to see win it all, you can begin tipping even before the party begins at universalpreservationhall.org.

What else do you need to know? Shaken & Stirred is free and open to the public—you just pay for your drinks and tips. “We’re very excited that Chris Onorato from WNYT will be the emcee,” Foster adds. “There will be food, great raffle packages, and DJ Trumastr will be playing the tunes. New this year is a ‘Singles Mingle’ area that will be hosted by the Mircropolitan Matchmakers.”

Drinking for a good cause? Say less.