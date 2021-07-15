fbpx

Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

(Brandon Segal)
View Gallery 36 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5477

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5253

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5256

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5259

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5260

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5262

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5265

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5267

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5272

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5274

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5277

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5279

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5280

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5283

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5310

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5317

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5341

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5375

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5391

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5396

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5398

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5400

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5403

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5404

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5406

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5407

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5415

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5416

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5422

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5430

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5432

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5437

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5447

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5449

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5459

(Brandon Segal)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

After a year away, the annual kickoff to the Saratoga racing season took the Spa City by storm.

_DSC5463

(Brandon Segal)

Source:

It wasn’t just in-person race-watching Saratoga Race Course fans missed out on last season—they also missed all the off-track events that make the days between mid-July and Labor Day so magical. That includes the always-popular Siro’s Cup, which, after two years, returned to its regularly scheduled Opening Day Eve evening slot, in person this time, at the historic track-side establishment, Siro’s.

Honored posthumously at this year’s event, which raised money for the Center for Disability Services, were Marylou Whitney and chef Tom Dillon. Other notable racing names—including Tiz the Law, Jack Knowlton, Barclay Tagg, Robin Smullen, Heather Smullen and Manny Franco—were also recognized. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to relive the evening. Happy racing season, Saratoga!

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 