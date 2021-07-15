Siro’s Cup Returns to Saratoga on Opening Day Eve

It wasn’t just in-person race-watching Saratoga Race Course fans missed out on last season—they also missed all the off-track events that make the days between mid-July and Labor Day so magical. That includes the always-popular Siro’s Cup, which, after two years, returned to its regularly scheduled Opening Day Eve evening slot, in person this time, at the historic track-side establishment, Siro’s.

Honored posthumously at this year’s event, which raised money for the Center for Disability Services, were Marylou Whitney and chef Tom Dillon. Other notable racing names—including Tiz the Law, Jack Knowlton, Barclay Tagg, Robin Smullen, Heather Smullen and Manny Franco—were also recognized. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to relive the evening. Happy racing season, Saratoga!

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.