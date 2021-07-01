fbpx

Siro’s Reopening for 2021 Saratoga Race Course Season

The legendary after-races spot will be open for dinner and drinks.

Siro's Cup
A pre-COVID crowd at Siro's. (Center for Disability Services)

Now it’s a real Saratoga racing season. According to the Saratoga Report, legendary Lincoln Avenue after-the-races spot Siro’s, where all the high rollers go to enjoy the liquidity of their winnings, will reopen for the 2021 Saratoga Race Course season.

The grand reopening, after just a smidgen of open time last season—and being closed indefinitely—will take place on July 14, on Opening Day Eve, in time for the annual Siro’s Cup fundraiser for the Center for Disability Services. (The last in-person Siro’s Cup at the restaurant/bar took place in 2019, honoring trainer Chad Brown and jockeys Irad, Jr. and José Ortiz; last year’s fundraiser went virtual due to the pandemic.)

“This will be the premier restaurant in Saratoga Springs,” Peter Spitalny told the Saratoga Report (he’ll co-operate Siro’s with his son Jake). “Our team has put a tremendous amount of work into this because of the importance of Siro’s to both the racing and Saratoga
communities.”

The restaurant/bar has undergone a series of upgrades since it was last fully open to the public. The outdoor area has gotten a major facelift and the stage area refurbished, and a new concrete patio has been added to improve drainage and cleanliness. The restrooms have also been given a much-needed upgrade.

Though Siro’s crowd has long skewed older, ownership is hoping to attract younger patronage with the addition of kegerators, a raw bar and a flatbread pizza station, all set up in Siro’s courtyard.

 

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

