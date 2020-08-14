Siro’s Closes Indefinitely Due to Lack of Proper Food and Drink License Documentation

Even with no fans at Saratoga Race Course, local track-season-only hotspot Siro’s Restaurant can’t seem to catch a break. According to CBS’ Albany affiliate, Saratoga Springs’ Commissioner of Public Safety Robin Dalton has ordered the restaurant closed until further notice for failure to provide the city with the proper food and drink license.

Per the report, the license is required by all Saratoga restaurants to sell food and drink in the city, and each restaurant also needs to provide the commissioner with multiple pieces of insurance documentation, all of which must be in order and renewed annually.

Dalton noted that the incomplete documentation was “improper.”

Siro’s, which is located just steps away from Saratoga Race Course, has long been known as the place to go after the races for track high rollers. Back in June, Siro’s ownership told Saratoga Living that it would be closing its dining room for the entire track season, but that it had plans to open its courtyard to some capacity. Then in July, the restaurant announced that it would only be open to private parties, not walk-in customers.

Earlier this week, Siro’s hosted its popular Siro’s Cup fundraiser virtually.

It’s unclear when Siro’s will reopen to private events.