Skidmore College To Host ‘Chopped’-Like Culinary Competition On January 11

Something delicious this way comes. Adding to Saratoga’s reputation as a top small-city food destination, Skidmore College will be hosting the 8th Annual American Culinary Federation (ACF) conference and competition from January 9-11. The conference will feature a number of fun events and activities across campus, including presentations on winemaking and baking, a Cabot cheese tasting and a five-course luncheon on Thursday, January 10, prepared by Skidmore’s Executive Chef Jim Rose and the Skidmore culinary team. Also on Thursday, there will be a discussion and screening of The Bullish Farmer, a documentary about Skidmore alumnus John Ubaldo, a former Wall Street banker and current owner of John Boys Farm (a free-range farm in Cambridge, NY, that uses zero pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers).



The main event of the conference, though, is the ACF Market Basket Competition at the college’s Murray-Aikins Dining Hall on Friday, January 11. The all-day, intensive competition begins bright and early at 6am and features four-person teams from 11 different colleges or universities across the Northeast, including, of course, Skidmore. Participants will have to develop, cook and serve a four-course menu (three courses, plus a buffet course) all from the same array of mostly local ingredients. (Think: Chopped.) Each team will have until 10:45am to prepare their meals and until 2:30pm to plate and serve them to judges. The final judging starts at 3:30pm and the closing awards ceremony will be at 4pm. Admission is free, and the public is invited to participate as spectators for any part of the competition.

Skidmore’s no novice when it comes to kitchen competitions; its culinary team has won gold medals at the last five ACF competitions. “It gives our staff a fun opportunity to practice and enhance their culinary skills while engaging in friendly competition with the other institutions,” says Mark Miller, Director of Dining Services at Skidmore. “[The staff] also comes away from the conference presentations and demonstrations with new knowledge and fresh ideas that often translate into tasty new recipes for the Skidmore Dining Hall menu.”

Skidmore’s Dining Services consistently achieve high rankings for food quality and affordability, and the department works with many local farms and businesses including Battenkill Valley Creamery, 9 Miles East Farm, Capital City Coffee Roasters and John Boys Farm. This year’s ten other teams represent New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and include competitors from schools such as Cornell University and the US Naval War College in Newport; as well as SUNY’s Cobleskill, Geneseo and Albany.

Judges will assess teams based on the originality, taste and presentation of their meals. Extra points may be awarded or deducted for timing, teamwork, utilization of food, cleanliness and overall preparation. The judging panel comprises Upstate New York’s own Certified Master Chef and member of the ACF Dale Miller, as well as Victor Sommo, Culinary Professor at SUNY Delhi; Certified Executive Chef William G. Hohenstein III; American Academy of Chefs members and Certified Executive Chefs Michael Morgan and James G. Rhoads III; Michael Stamets, Assistant Culinary Professor at Schenectady County Community College; and Apprentice Judge John Noble Masi.