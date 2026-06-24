SLAH: Make Sure This SPAC Concert Is On Your Radar

The Revivalists may not be a band you recognize the name of, but trust me: If you heard my off-tune rendition of their song “Wish I Knew You,” you’d know who I was talking about.

Personally, my favorite of The Revivalists’ songs is the second-most-played-on-Spotify “It Was a Sin,” from the same 2015 album that produced their Billboard-charting hit. But “Get It Honest,” the title track of their highly anticipated new album, which comes out July 24, is a close second.

Why am I telling you this? Because The Revivalists are coming to SPAC—not through Live Nation, but as part of next weekend’s 49th annual Saratoga Jazz Festival. This week, I had the chance to talk to The Revivalists’ lead guitarist, Zack Feinberg, about the band’s upcoming SPAC debut. Turns out, he’s no stranger to Saratoga Springs.

Read the interview on Saratoga Living After Hours.