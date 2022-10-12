Slice of Saratoga’s Weeknight Wonders

Second grade teacher Emily Mopsik started her @slice.of.saratoga Instagram account to share photos and videos of the way her family-of-three lives: their love of all things local, spending time in their shared urban garden, and the meals they prepare in their 1880s brick home on the East Side. But this past summer, Mopsik began sharing more than photos of the meals she cooks—she started selling the meals themselves.

“In an effort to push myself creatively,” Mopsik says, “I decided to start offering Mid-Week Meals this summer, as I already offer seasonal weekly baked goods.” Recent Mid-Week Meals include chicken marinated in a Green Goddess dressing served with roasted petite potatoes and a side salad, and pan-seared meatballs with pesto orzo. Mopsik posts each week’s meal on Saturday, her followers place their orders by DM by Monday, and meals are available for pick-up by 4:30pm on Wednesday. Each meal is two servings.

While she loves providing healthy meals to the Saratoga community, Mopsik says Mid-Week Meals are about more than that. “I wanted to showcase and demonstrate the importance of eating in season and supporting our local farms,” says Mopsik, whose father-in-law, Eugene Mopsik, runs the cleverly named Instagram account @phillyloxsmith with similar good food–sharing goals. “Where and who you buy your food from matters. I strongly believe it is our responsibility to support our community, however we can, and for me that is with my fork.”