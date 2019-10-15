fbpx

Perennial SPAC Favorites The Dave Matthews Band Receive Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Other stars, who've rocked the venue and been nominated to be part of the 2020 class, include the late Whitney Houston and the Doobie Brothers.

Dave Matthews Band at SPAC on July 12, 2019. (Francesco D'Amico)

Attention, Saratogians: Now’s your chance to put one or more of your favorite rock-and-roll acts in music’s most hallowed institution. Through January 10, you can now (legally) overstuff the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot box with the names of 16 artists, including annual Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) summer draw the Dave Matthews Band; the Doobie Brothers, who supported Santana at the venue back in August (and have played SPAC countless other times); the late Whitney Houston, who performed a number of shows at SPAC throughout her career, including one performance, which was recorded for and became the official MTV music video for her No.1 hit “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”; and Nine Inch Nails, who played the venue early on in their career, as part of the Lollapalooza festival, then later headlined there. Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers and Whitney Houston are all appearing on the ballot for the first time.

Twenty-twenty Rock Hall nominees who have performed at SPAC also include Pat Benatar, who played there in 1981, 1991 and 1998; Soundgarden, who was on the 1992 Lollapalooza festival lineup; and Depeche Mode (1990), Judas Priest (1988), Motörhead (1992, 2012), Chaka Kahn (2017 – she’s been nominated as part of Chicago funk band Rufus), Todd Rundgren (1972, 1980) and Thin Lizzy (2004). Benatar, Motörhead, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy are all first-time nominees, too.

The nominees who haven’t played SPAC—and will, sadly, never get the chance to—are late hip-hop star the Notorious B.I.G. (a fan favorite and likely inductee), seminal German electronic band Kraftwerk, Detroit proto-punksters the MC5 and glam rockers T. Rex.

Fans of any of the 16 acts can vote once a day through January 10, 2020 and can choose up to five nominees per ballot. The top five artists will comprise a special “fans’ ballot.”

The 2020 induction ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH, on May 2, 2020.

If you’re interested in voting, click here.

 

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 