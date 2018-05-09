SPAC Teams Up With Colin Cowie And Automobile Museum For The Annual Saratoga Wine & Food Festival

Looks like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has outdone itself yet again (little surprise there). For this year’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, the venue isn’t pulling any punches. They recently announced that the festival will be expanding with the participation of the Saratoga Automobile Museum and Colin Cowie Lifestyle, a company famous for transforming events into one-of-a-kind experiences. (Cowie, a legendary TV personality, interior designer and party planner, was also recently named saratoga living‘s Design Editor.) The annual festival will be held September 7-9, and besides featuring gourmet food and wine tastings, will also include a display of more than 80 luxury Bugatti cars, as part of the American Bugatti Club-sponsored International Bugatti Tour and rally. All that, and a farm-to-table brunch personally hosted by Cowie himself.

Held every year at the end of SPAC’s classical music season, the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival is a two-day showcase of so much wine and food-related fun that I don’t even know where to start. Obviously, there’ll be fresh gourmet food and fine wine, but patrons will also be able to participate in numerous wine seminars, cooking demonstrations, a wide variety of tastings and the luxury auto show. More than just a good time for all, the festival is doing some good of its own: It serves as SPAC and the Auto Museum’s main source of fundraising for educational programming at their facilities.

“We’re excited to partner with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Colin Cowie Lifestyle,” said Carly Connors, Executive Director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum. “Through our partnership with the American Bugatti Club, guests of the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival will be able to experience the legendary exclusivity of the Bugatti brand at SPAC this September.” Connors isn’t wrong when she says that these cars have a “legendary exclusivity.” The 2018 International Bugatti Tour is just a one-week rally, and this is the first time it’s visited the United States in a decade! So Saratogians are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness, firsthand, 80 of the finest Bugatti cars from all over the world.

But as mesmerizing as a beautiful vintage car can be (and they are mesmerizing), there’s no spectacle greater than an event planned by Colin Cowie. “It’s no secret that I adore Saratoga Springs,” said Colin Cowie, Founder and CEO of Colin Cowie Lifestyle. “We’ve made some fabulous additions and are…using our signature five sense approach to ensure everything guests smell, touch, taste, see and hear reflects the DNA of Saratoga, SPAC, and the American Bugatti Club.” If that sounds sophisticated and well-planned, that’s because it is. You’ve probably seen Cowie’s face before—the lifestyle guru has made regular appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and the Today show. He also spent more than seven years on the Home Shopping Network and was a contributing member to the CBS Early Show for an equal amount of time. And if his résumé weren’t rich enough for you, Cowie’s also the author of numerous books about decorating and design. In other words, the man knows his stuff.

So mark your calendars for the first weekend of September. And get revved up to have an unforgettable time at this year’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival.