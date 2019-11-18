fbpx

SPAC’s Sold-Out Nutcracker Tea Rings In The Holiday Season At The Hall Of Springs

Attendees were treated to English tea service while watching the The Northeast Ballet Company perform 'The Nutcracker.'

A sellout crowd watched The Northeast Ballet Company perform at the annual Nutcracker Tea. (Francesco D'Amico)
0837_-42

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-43

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-45

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-66

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-70

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-76

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-84

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-98

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-120

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-124

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-126

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-138

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-161

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-175

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-197

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-203

(Francesco D'Amico)

0837_-204

(Francesco D'Amico)

Nothing says the beginning of the holidays in Saratoga Springs like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) staging of its annual Nutcracker Tea. With a sellout crowd on hand, The Northeast Ballet Company performed excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker suite, while the audience—many of whom were from the knee-high-to-a-caterpillar set—enjoyed expert ballet dancing and traditional English tea service (there were performances at both 11am and 3pm).

Thankfully, saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico secured access long before the ticket feeding frenzy set in, so he was able to snap some of the results. (It’s unclear whether he was able to partake in the tea service—but his photos are no less a joy to look at.) Were you and your little one there? Click on the top image to flip through the photo gallery.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

