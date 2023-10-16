Sweet Mimi’s Celebrates 10 Years

Chef/owner Jeannette Liebers and her team at Sweet Mimi’s are celebrating their 10th anniversary with yummy favorites like lemon ricotta and cinnamon roll pancakes, and the Sweet Mimi’s Affogato (dark roast coffee, a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream drizzled with chocolate).

“I love inviting our guests into our cozy dining room,” Liebers says. “It is a place where they feel pampered, and impressed with what they’re being served. I have a passion for taking care of my customers.”

Chef/Owner Jeannette Liebers

The New York native first developed her love of cooking by working with her grandmother in her tiny Queens kitchen. Culinary school followed, and she even hosted her own cooking show in the ’90s. After she opened SweetMimi’s in 2013, it quickly became so popular that hefty wait times became expected, and then a 2021 appearance on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay brought Liebers’ business into the national spotlight.

“We now welcome guests who drive hours or even fly in to sample our food,” says the mother of three. “It is fun to arrive to work to see a line that wrapped around the building long before we opened. My life was sweet before that recognition, but it certainly has added an extra layer!”