The 5 Most Popular Dishes at 5 of Saratoga’s Most Popular Restaurants

The most popular dish at a restaurant is the most popular dish for a reason: People like it, and they keep coming back for more. So, we tasked Saratogian Shawn LaChapelle with photographing the most in-demand dishes at five of Saratoga’s trendiest restaurants. We’ll stop there—the pictures speak for themselves. Bon appetit!

Osteria Danny

Coconut Crème Pie

The recipe for Osteria Danny’s impossibly fluffy coconut cream pie originally appeared in the 1962 edition of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary cookbook and was passed down from Chef Danny Petrosino’s grandmother Alice. The recipe has been tweaked through the years and has become a famous dish on the Italian restaurant’s dessert menu.

Boca Bistro

Stuffed Dates

A staple tapa in the Basque Country, these dried dates are stuffed with Marcona almonds and Valdeón blue cheese sourced from the Spanish city of León, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and drizzled with house-made apple cider glaze. They’ve been a menu favorite since Boca Bistro opened in 2012.

Seneca

Pierogis

The pierogis at Seneca are a family recipe, passed down from owner Shelley Spain’s babcia (grandmother). Made with a filling of farmer cheese and potato and served with caramelized onions, sour cream and fried leeks, they became an instant hit on the menu, even inspiring a Pierogi Shoppe ghost kitchen that operated during the pandemic.

Karavalli

Jackfruit Kofta

Kofta, a meatball-like dish that originated in Persia, is traditionally made with a mixture of ground beef and lamb. At Karavalli, the meat is subbed for potatoes and jackfruit, a fleshy fruit that’s a staple of a plant-based diet. The balls are served in a coconut-pineapple sauce to create a favorite gluten-free and vegan menu option.

Henry Street Taproom

Taproom Burger

Henry Street Taproom’s burger is a classic done right. The 100 percent all-natural beef is a custom blend of chuck and cuts of strip, ribeye and filet. Two patties are topped with American cheese, house special sauce, lettuce and chopped onions on a brioche bun, and served with a side of crispy, hand-cut fries. Like everything else, it’s even better with bacon.