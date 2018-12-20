The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga Springs Over The Holiday Weekend

We here at saratoga living hope that you’re having a great holiday season. And with Christmas fast approaching, it’s hard to keep your social calendar on track, what with all that last-minute shopping you’re doing—including getting all your far-off family members subscriptions to saratoga living magazine! So instead of just one Editor’s Pick for this week’s Calendar, we have a weekend full of holiday themed fun, cheer, special events and parties for you to choose from.

For Friday, December 21, head up to Lake George for the Lake George Beach Club Christmas Party. The party starts at 6pm and runs until midnight, featuring two great local acts: The Stony Creek Band at 8pm and The Switch at 10pm. In Saratoga, Caffè Lena will be celebrating A Very Leonard Christmas at 8pm with the five-piece, jazzy jam band from Saratoga Springs, Let’s Be Leonard. Friday’s also the first performance of Saratoga City Ballet’s 25th Anniversary full production of The Nutcracker. Catch one of three performances Friday (7:30pm) and Saturday (2pm and 7:30pm) at The Egg in Albany. Also in Albany, the Palace Theatre is doing a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at 7pm (tickets are only $5 a pop!). And all weekend in Saratoga (Thursday through Sunday) is a local favorite and bit of a tradition, The McKrells Xmas Show, 7pm each night at The Parting Glass.

Still looking for some last minute stocking stuffers? On Saturday, December 22, from 11am-5pm, there will be a Holiday Pop-Up, last minute dash at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, offering a wide array of gift ideas and holiday items. As for those who only want a few gut-busting laughs for Christmas, check out the Comedy Christmas Spectacular, 7:30pm and 9:30pm at Proctors in Schenectady. Who better to bring humor to the Holidays than Schenectady’s own Dan Frigolette (HBO’s Boardwalk) and his friends Freddy G and Gus? Fans of painting (and sipping wine) are in for a treat with the “White Christmas Paint Event,” 7-9pm at the Art in Mind Creative Wellness Studio in Glenville. Purchase beer, wine, soda, coffee or BYOB (the studio provides cups and a bottle opener). North of Saratoga, in Hudson Falls, the Strand Theatre will present “The Bluebillies Old Time Christmas Review” from 7-10pm. Expect a concert of holiday classics in addition to some lesser-known Christmas songs performed by the Bluebillies.

And Sunday, December 23, things are a little quieter in and around town, but you can still go to Schenectady’s Winter Market, inside Proctors every Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Enjoy more than 60 local vendors, plus live music and fresh food there.