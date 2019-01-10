The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend

This week is a packed one, entertainment-wise, so we narrowed things down to two events—at least for our Editor’s Pick(s). And as it were, both shows are at Proctors in Schenectady, on the same day, at the same time. So you’ll have to really weigh your options: Are you an animal obsessive or a classic rock fan? (If you’re both, we feel sorry for you.)

First up is Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE! on Friday, January 11 at 7:30pm on the MainStage at Proctors. If you’re like me, you grew up watching Hanna as the host of the Emmy Award-winning TV shows Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild and Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown. Hanna has been all over the globe educating viewers and live audiences about the diversity of animals and ecosystems on the planet. Now, fans in Upstate New York will have a chance to see him recreate those wonderful shows live at Proctors, dipping into his stories and TV footage from his 40-year career. And, of course, Hanna will be bringing onstage with him an array of exotic and wild animals. (Read an exclusive interview with Hanna here.)

Also on Friday at 7:30pm, Proctors’ GE Theatre will be hosting Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, from the mind of one of rock’s best-known drummers. This unbelievably fun and interactive show allows audiences to construct the concert’s playlist from a menu of more than 200 songs. Weinberg, of course, is the Rock & Rock Hall Of Fame drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and has also served as the bandleader, drummer and sometimes comedic foil to Conan O’Brien on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show from 1993 to 2010. Catch Weinberg, along with his crack Jukebox band, for an unforgettable night of hits. (Read an interview with Weinberg and more about the show here.)

There’s no shortage of other fun events happening this weekend in and around Saratoga. Bundle up and go out and have some fun!

Friday, January 11

Culinary Federation of America (CFA) 8th Annual Conference and Contest – January 9-11 at Skidmore College. (Click here to learn more about this event.)

Show 1: Renewed Exhibit Opening – 5-7pm to celebrate the opening of a new exhibit at 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls, hosted by Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC).

“We Shall Overcome” A Musical Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – Piano virtuoso Damien Sneed created this show in honor of MLK Day and Dr. King’s 90th birthday. 7:30pm at The Egg in Albany.

Murder Ballad: A New Musical – This contemporary rock musical about love was written by Jonathan Larson Award-winner Juliana Nash, and runs Friday (7:30pm) and Saturday (1:30 and 7:30pm) at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Saturday, January 12

Comedy Night Fundraiser at HMT – 8pm at the Little Spa Theater in Saratoga Spa State Park.

Hattie’s Final Mardi Gras – Don’t miss the final Mardi Gras Benefit from Hattie’s Restaurant, which kicks off at 6pm at Canfield Casino in Saratoga.

Monster Jam – Three monster truck shows Saturday (1 and 7pm) and Sunday (1pm) at the Times Union Center.

Skeeter Creek – Catch one of Upstate’s favorite local bans, 8pm at Vapor in Saratoga.

Sunday, January 13

The THE BAND Band – The popular tribute band to The Band will be performing at 7pm at Caffè Lena.

Brew Year’s Resolution with Hot Yoga Queensbury – Ticket includes a glass of beer after the yoga session, 10:30am-12pm at Bolton Landing Brewing Company.

Stavros Halkis Presents his “But The Breakfast Tour” – 7-9pm at Mopco Improv Theater in Schenectady.