The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend

It’s no secret that Saratoga Springs loves its libations. For a small city there’s a surprisingly robust restaurant, bar and brewery scene here, and this week’s Editor’s Pick is a perfect combination of all of the above.

Saratoga Beer Week washes over the Spa City this week through Saturday, February 23, with hundreds of beer samples from local and regional breweries at 60-plus special events scattered across Saratoga’s most popular restaurants and businesses. Expect everything from beer and cheese pairings at the Olde Bryan Inn to an ALL Beer Trivia Night at Racing City Brewing Co. and even a Q&A at Beer Wine Pizza with some of the brewers from RS Taylor & Sons Brewery. Best of all, the majority of the events are free!

In addition to these happenings, Saratoga Beer Week will be presenting three signature weekend events at the Saratoga Springs City Center. Enjoy whiskey tastings and delicious fare on Whiskey Night from 7-9pm on Thursday, February 21 ($60 for tickets), or if cider’s more your speed, check out the 4th annual Cider Night from 6-9pm on Friday, February 22 (tickets are $35 and include samples from more than 30 cideries). Capping off the week of festivities will be the 8th Annual Saratoga Beer Summit on Saturday, February 23. General admission is $45 and includes three hours of beer sampling from 1-4pm or 5-8pm; VIP tickets ($65), include an extra hour of early access sampling plus a commemorative hat and a $5 food voucher.

And if you’d rather avoid the suds altogether, check out what else is happening in the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, February 22

Murder Mystery Dinner – 6-10pm at the Adelphi Hotel.

Dane Cook: Tell It Like It Is – See the comedian live, 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre.

Postmodern Jukebox: Welcome to the Twenties – 8pm at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Lecture by Great American Baker Andrea Maranville – 2-3:30pm at at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned restaurant in Glens Falls. (Read an exclusive interview with Maranville here.)

Saturday, February 23

Skidmore Wind and Brass Festival with guest quintet Windscape – After the free festival, Windscape will play in Ladd Hall at 8pm.

Skeletons in the Piano, Fine Grain, Dirt Church – A free show, 8pm-12am at Putnam Place.

Mike Recine: Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show – 8pm at Proctors Theatre.

Orange is the New Bluegrass – Comedy and Music featuring Brain Medicine and the Bullpen Therapy Podcast, 7:30pm at the Park Theater in Glens Falls.

We Believe You Can Sing Fundraiser – A karaoke competition from 3-6pm at Nostalgia Alehouse & Wine Bar in Malta.

Sunday, February 24

Longfellows Wedding Show – 11am-3pm at Longfellows in Saratoga.

Cole Porter Dinner Theater – 1-5pm at the Van Patten Golf Course in Clifton Park.