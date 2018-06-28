The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

We’re on the cusp of Independence Day week—the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year—but before you start lighting your loudest, legal firecrackers next to your least-favorite neighbors’ house, get ready to fill up on some of Saratoga Springs’ finest food and drink at the inaugural Eat Drink Saratoga on Saturday, June 30.

The event’s the brainchild of Jillian Petercsak, whose husband is co-owner of Downtown eatery (and Eat Drink Saratoga participant) Hamlet & Ghost. (saratoga living will be there for the fun; we’re the official media sponsor.) If you grew up in Saratoga in the 1980s or ’90s like I did, you’ll remember the incredibly joyous event that was the Caroline Street Block Party; think of Eat Drink Saratoga as its younger, hipper cousin. What to expect at the event? You’ll be able to taste the tipple of 40 area breweries and cideries, 20 distilleries and 10 wineries, as well as feast on dishes from 15 local restaurants, including title sponsor Druthers Brewing.

For $60, you’ll get a $10 food voucher and be able to sample every alcohol distributor—not to mention, get a souvenir glass. The event will be held over two sessions: from 1-4pm and 5-8pm. Did I mention it’s for a good cause? Ten percent of all proceeds from Eat Drink Saratoga will be donated to the Saratoga County Children’s Committee (SCCC), which works year-round to meet the basic and emergency needs of underprivileged children.

Friday, June 29

Operation Lunch Lady – all day – Fingerpaint, Saratoga Springs

Red, White & Brew Festival – 5pm – Proctors, Schenectady

American Cancer Society’s Red, White & Blue Party – 7pm-11pm – Saratoga National, Saratoga Springs

Jazz at The Place: Duocracy ft. Keith Pray and John LeRoy – Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs

Troy Night Out – various locations – Downtown Troy

Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Hudson Valley Renegades – 7pm – Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy

Saturday, June 30

Eat Drink Saratoga – The Saratogian lot, Saratoga Springs

Ballston Spa Farmers’ Market – Wiswall Park – Ballston Spa

Opera Saratoga (Rocking Horse Winner and Vinkensport) – 7:30pm – The Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs

Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers – 7:30pm – Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Albany Dutchmen vs. Glens Falls Dragons (baseball) – 5pm to 8pm – Siena College, Loudonville, NY

Sunday, July 1

Martha Redbone Roots Project/Heard/The Quinton Cain Quartet – Caffè Lena at SPAC on the Gazebo Stage, Saratoga Springs

Candles and Mimosas – 11:30am to 2pm – The Candle Collective and The Factory Eatery, 20 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa

Opera Saratoga (The Merry Widow) – 2pm to 5pm – The Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs