The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

If you live in or near Saratoga Springs long enough, you’ll inevitably become a foodie (it’s certainly happened to me). Nearly every weekend, there seems to be a new restaurant opening or festival or county fair, where you can taste delicious, fresh-made, locally sourced foods, and this weekend is no exception. This Saturday, October 6, the Spa City is playing host to the 5th Annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. Taking place in Downtown Saratoga from 11am-4pm, the Flavorfeast is offering up $1 plates and free samples from many local restaurants and vendors who represent cuisines from places such as China, France, Japan, Mexico and Italy. There are almost 30 restaurants partipating this year, including some local favorites such as, Boca Bistro, Sushi Thai Garden, the Pig N’ Whistle (Irish cuisine) and Saratoga’s Broadway Deli.

The Saratoga International Flavorfeast also has a wonderful lineup of performers to keep you entertained while you’re busy enjoying Flavorville. Groups that will be performing include Adam Witt’s African Drumming, the Asian Culture Chinese Dance Troupe, a German accordion band and Skidmore College’s Raíces Latin Dance Team, among others. If you’re not too stuffed—and have more time on your hands—check out these other great options for fun in the Capital Region.

Friday, October 5

Lake George Village Oktoberfest – All weekend (October 5-7) at Canada Street across from Shepard Park. (To read more about Oktoberfests in the area, click here.)

Science Festival of the Capital Region – October 2 -8 at the Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady.

Saturday, October 6

Angel Names Annual Memorial Walk -Registration begins at noon at the Columbia Pavilion of Saratoga Spa State Park, and the walk starts at 1:15pm.

Oktoberfest Luncheon Cruise and Canadian Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise – 12 – 2pm for the Oktoberfest Luncheon and 6-8pm Saturday and Sunday for the Dinner Cruise at Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road in Lake George.

Annual Pumpkin Carving with Chef Chris – 2pm at Il Faro Restaurant and Bar in Albany.

Rochmon Presents Sgt. Peppers – 6-7:30pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

Line Dancing with Kevin Richards – 7pm at the Park Theater, Glens Falls.

The Price Is Right Live! – 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre.

Turkuaz with Butcher Brown – 9:30pm at Putnam Place.

Sunday, October 7

Oktoberfest at The Adelphi Hotel – 1-5pm at The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga.

16th Annual “The Way We Were” Car Show – 9am – 4pm in Downtown Ballston Spa.

12th Annual Chowder Fest – 12pm – 4pm at Monument Square and throughout Downtown Troy.