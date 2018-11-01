The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Some of the wine that event-goers got to enjoy at last year's Corks, Forks & Brews event. (Amy Radik)

Some of the wine that event-goers got to enjoy at last year's Corks, Forks & Brews event. (Amy Radik)

Saratogians love their food: restaurants, festivals and food trucks. When I first moved here, I was surprised that such a small city had so much culinary richness and diversity. Since arriving at saratoga living, I’ve had the chance to go to the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, attend countless restaurant openings and try countless new cocktails. The city’s latest event is sure to please all the foodies out there—and is my Editor’s Pick for this week. Get your cutlery and corkscrews ready for the annual Corks, Forks & Brews at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 6-9pm this Friday, November 2. There will be nearly two dozen local vendors participating—including the Thirsty Owl, Longfellow’s, Saratoga Courage Distillery and Grandma’s Apple Cheesecakes—offering samples of wine, beer and spirits, as well as savory treats and bites. Event-goers will also get to enjoy live Celtic music from Morrighan’s Flight and take part in raffles.

Now in its sixth year, Corks, Forks & Brews is presented by the Saratoga Center for the Family and directly benefits its mental health services, prevention programming and child advocacy center. If you’re looking for more cool stuff to do this weekend, check out some more options below.

Friday, November 2

Rick Rosoff Quartet – 9pm at 9 Maple Avenue in Saratoga.

Albany Auto Show – all weekend (November 2-4) at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Adirondack Stampede Rodeo – Starting at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Saturday, November 3

Opening Day of Saratoga Farmers’ Market Winter Season – The market moves indoors until next spring; 9am-1pm at the Lincoln Baths at Saratoga Spa State Park.

8th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl – The pub crawl benefits the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation; 2:30-7:30pm throughout Downtown Saratoga.

Holiday Craft Fair – 9am-3:30pm at Ballard Elementary School in Wilton.

35th Annual LARAC Fall Arts Festival – Starting at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday at The Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury.

Darci Lynne and Friends Live! – Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to win America’s Got Talent. 7pm at the Palace Theatre.

Uprising: An Original Play by Ad Astra Theatre Troupe – 7:30pm both Saturday and Sunday at The Park Theater.

The Make Comedy Great Again Tour – 8pm at The Egg in Albany.

Sunday, November 4

Wild About Blue Annual Fundraiser – 4-7pm at the Saratoga National Gold Club.

47th Annual Festival of the Nations – 11:30am-5:30pm at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.