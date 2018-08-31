Countdown To The Saratoga Food & Wine Festival: Meet The Star-Studded Lineup Of Celebrity Chefs

The weekend of fine wine, gourmet food and luxury automobiles gets kicked up a notch with the Adelphi's David Burke and TV chef Todd English.

Todd English
Celebrity chef Todd English will be co-hosting the Sunday brunch portion of SPAC's Wine & Food Festival with Colin Cowie. (SPAC)

What Saratogian doesn’t love a heady glass of wine to wash down a fine meal or some gourmet fare? Citizens of the Spa City are in for a treat next weekend (September 7-9) as the annual Saratoga Wine & Food Festival kicks off with three days of wine and food-stuffed fun. And the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), along with title sponsor, saratoga living, are welcoming a truly incredible lineup of celebrity chefs from all over the country, as well as right here in Saratoga Springs.

First up, on Friday, September 7, is “Fired Up!,” a battle royal between the Capital Region’s finest restaurants for the title of 2018 Saratoga Grill Master. Guests will actually get to enjoy the scrumptious meals cooked up by said restaurants as well as great live music, mouthwatering barbecue, beer, fine wine and spirits. Throughout the evening, patrons will also get to help celebrity judge David Burke—the James Beard award-winning chef and Culinary Director of The Adelphi Hotel’s Blue Hen, Morrissey’s and salt & char—along with the Times Union‘s Steve Barnes (of Table Hopping) and other celebrity judges pick a winner.

On Saturday, the Festival will host its centerpiece event, the Grand Tasting, with more local and international wine and gourmet food tastings from top restaurants such as Tavern62, David Burke Kitchen, Woodpecker, salt & char, Morrissey’s and The Blue Hen, among others. There will also be special guest appearances, speeches and Iron Chef-style competitions with Burke and fellow celebrity chef Todd English, who’s best known for his PBS cooking show, Food Trip with Todd English.

Finally, on Sunday the 9th, the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival will offer an upbeat brunch hosted by saratoga living Design Editor Colin Cowie and Chef English, with live music by On The Move, Ferrari test-drives, a delectable menu of food and cocktails, as well as Whispering Angel rosé, with specialty cocktails by “The Cocktail Architect” Yusef Austin.

All the fun and food is next weekend, but why wait? Click here to order your tickets.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

