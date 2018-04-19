The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Welcome to the Calendar at saratogaliving.com—our expertly curated list of the top events, live music, readings, workshops and everything else in between hitting the Capital Region on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. As always, the Calendar will be updated every Thursday, so that you’ll have a jump on your weekend plans. You’ll never have to ask “What’s going on in Saratoga?” ever again.

How To Celebrate Earth Day Right – Sunday, April 22

At least our cross-section of Upstate New York can’t seem to shake the winter blues, what with a heftier-than-normal helping of chilly temperatures and snow in and out of the forecast. But a little birdie—i.e. a spring sparrow—told me that this Sunday’s weather is supposed to be pretty sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid-50s. So that means we all need to maximize our time outside. What better way to accomplish this than at Saratoga’s variety of Earth Day celebrations?

For the conservationist type, there are a number of opportunities to put your green-ness to work at the Bog Meadow Brook Trail. You can take part in a nature walk/birding expedition from 9am to 11:30am, help organizers clean up trails from 10am to 12pm and hunt down hemlock with PLAN Stewardship Coordinator Greg Redling from 10am to 12pm.

If you’re the running type, take part in a free fun run courtesy of the Saratoga Stryders at 9:30am in Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. (Forty minutes away in Albany, cyclists can take part in the City of Albany’s Annual Earth Day Bicycle Ride from 10am to 1pm, which features a not-super-strenuous nine-mile loop through low-traffic areas.)

Or if you’re the type who just likes to recycle and reuse, hit up the indoor craft/garage sale at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Club off Maple Ave. in Saratoga. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.

Friday, April 20

Night At The Brewseum – Canfield Casino in Congress Park, Saratoga Springs

The Refrigerators – Vapor Night Club – 342 Jefferson St., Saratoga Springs

Skidmore College’s production of Julius Caesar – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (read an exclusive interview with its director here)

Johannes Moser – 7:30pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – 30 Second Street, Troy

Eastbound Jesus with the Mallett Bros. Band + Jon Fishman (of Phish) – 8pm at Putnam Place – 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs

Saturday, April 21

Saratoga Wine and Chocolate Festival – 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Octavo Singers – 7:30pm at Proctors – 432 State Street, Schenectady

Skidmore College’s production of Julius Caesar – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Cars and Coffee – Saratoga Auto Museum – 110 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs

The Mountain Goats – Upstate Concert Hall – 1208 NY-146 Suite 2, Clifton Park

Says saratoga living‘s Kirsten Ferguson in our latest issue: “The biggest indie rock show of the season may just be The Mountain Goats at Upstate Concert Hall. The North Carolina band is a vehicle for prolific singer-songwriter John Darnielle, who started out recording lo-fi on a boom box but now leads a polished band on songs about everything from professional wrestlers to Texas death-metal bands.”

Sunday, April 22

Skidmore College’s production of Julius Caesar – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Brentano String Quartet – Union College’s Memorial Chapel – 807 Union St., Schenectady

Notes saratoga living‘s Geraldine Freeman about the 3pm event: The Yale quartet-in-residence “will be performing pieces by Hadyn, Beethoven and Shostakovich, along with a world premiere by Matthew Aucoin.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – 2pm at the Home Made Theater’s Spa Little Theater – 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs

Lunch and Learn Ranger Programs – 12pm to 1pm at the Saratoga National Historical Park – 648 Rt. 32, Stillwater

Girl Blue with Sydney Worthley – 7pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs (read more about opener Sydney Worthley here)