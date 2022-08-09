The Porch: Saratoga National’s Newest Al Fresco Dining Experience

Saratoga National has long been revered not only for its gorgeous 18-hole public golf course, but also for the unparalleled al fresco dining available at its onsite steakhouse, Prime. In fact, outdoor dining at the course was so popular that this past May, Saratoga National introduced a second open-air option: The Porch, an elevated-casual gastropub.

How does The Porch differ from Prime? For one, Prime has both indoor and outdoor seating, its outdoor area being the property’s lower patio overlooking the infinity pool, lawn and 18th green. The Porch, on the other hand, is al fresco–only, and occupies the upper patio near the outdoor bar. Then there’s the food. “Prime is a steakhouse,” says the restaurants’ spokesperson, Devin Manz. “The Porch is a gastropub featuring shareable steam pots—lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, potatoes, corn and traditional or Cajun broth.” Also on The Porch’s menu are appetizers including buffalo cauliflower and tuna tartare, mains like fish and chips and a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, and craft cocktails such as a strawberry mule and blackberry jalapeño margarita.

The Porch is open Tuesday-Friday from 11am-9pm, Saturday from 11am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-9pm, with a special Sunday brunch menu served until 2pm. “The Porch is where you bring your girlfriends for a girls’ night out, your golfing friends after your nightly golf league, or a business luncheon with colleagues,” Manz says. “It’s a place you go to after work to relax with friends at an outdoor bar and have a few cocktails while you take in the beautiful grounds that Saratoga National has to offer.”

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.