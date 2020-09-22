Sackatoga Stable’s Tiz the Law Skipping Preakness Stakes

Tiz the Law’s Triple Crown bid officially ended on September 5, when the Sackatoga Stable’s Thoroughbred got edged out by Authentic at the Kentucky Derby. And since then, horse racing fans have been wondering whether Tiz would be pointed to the Preakness Stakes on October 3 or held for potential further glory at the Breeders’ Cup in early November.

Now, fans have their answer. According to a Facebook post from Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law will not be making an appearance at this year’s Preakness. “It’s disappointing that Tiz the Law will not be able to run in The Preakness,” said managing partner Jack Knowlton. “Our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse and in this case he is telling us that he is not ready for his maximum effort on October 3.”

However, barring some major setback between now and November, Knowlton did say that Sackatoga would be “training [Tiz the Law] up to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland Race Course.”

This past summer, Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, as well as the Holy Bull and Florida Derby, earlier in the year. In his career, Tiz has six wins, a place and a show.