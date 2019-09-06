Troy Kitchen Set To Open Second Location In Downtown Albany

Troy’s taking a delicious little bite out of Albany. Per the Times Union, Troy Kitchen Owner Cory Nelson—named one of saratoga living‘s “Saratoga 20” last year—will be opening a second location of his successful multi-restaurant hub and culinary incubator in Downtown Albany. The new location, dubbed Albany Kitchen, is set to open sometime near the end of October or early November.

As Nelson noted in a Facebook post announcing the move, the newly christened Albany Kitchen will be opening at 55 Columbia Street in Downtown Albany, just a short walk away from the always bustling North Pearl Street, one of the main culinary arteries in the Capital City. Per the TU, the Albany location will be 4500 square feet in size and operate behind one of Albany’s most popular bars and clubs, The Hollow Bar + Kitchen. Albany Kitchen will begin with ten restaurants, a bar and outdoor patio area.

Troy Kitchen, which first opened in 2016, has been one of the Collar City’s greatest success stories, offering small businesses, who focus on ethnically diverse foods, a place to sell and market their wares—and, if deemed popular enough by the crowds that eat at the space on a daily basis, a springboard to open their own brick-and-mortar restaurants in the community. And the concept has worked for some Troy Kitchen veterans. For example, the owners of Cohoes’ Caskade Kitchen & Bar, who are set to open a new restaurant, The Daisy, in Downtown Troy, were early Troy Kitchen clients; as were K-Plate Korean BBQ and Bespoki Bowl, both of which have their own standalone locations in Downtown Troy.

Besides hosting a rotating cast of restaurants, Troy Kitchen also doubles as an event space, with weekly series such as a poetry and karaoke nights.