5 Upstate Restaurants Offering Igloo Dining This Winter

The chicest restaurant trend to come out of COVID? Outdoor igloos, which give customers the triple benefit of dining al fresco (views for days!), staying warm and social distancing. While The Adelphi Hotel, which ushered in the trend to Saratoga, won’t be offering seatings in its popular snowy-season igloos this winter due to construction, there are still plenty of places to cozy up for a bite in a crystal clear dome. Here are five:

1. Nashville of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs

details: igloos are first come first served

nashvilleofsaratoga.com 518.909.6274

2. The Queensbury Hotel

Glens Falls

details: six people per igloo; $25 igloo rental; reservations required; daily dinner seatings at 5:30pm and 7:30pm; Saturday and Sunday lunch seatings at 12:30pm and 2:30pm

thequeensburyhotel.com/eat-drink/outdoor-dining 518.792.1121

3. The Inn at Erlowest

Lake George

details: reservations required; $200 food and beverage minimum on Thursdays and Sundays; $250 food and beverage minimum on Fridays and Saturdays

theinnaterlowest.com/dining/heated-igloos 518.668.5928

4. The Barrel

Bolton Landing

details: six people per igloo; igloos can be reserved for dinner service or Sunday brunch for $20 or will be first come first served if available

facebook.com/TheBoltonBarrel 518.240.6118

5. Bolton Landing Brewing Company

Bolton Landing

details: igloos are first come first served

boltonlandingbrewing.com 518.644.2739