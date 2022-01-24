5 Upstate Restaurants Offering Igloo Dining This Winter

The chicest restaurant trend to come out of COVID? Outdoor igloos, which give customers the triple benefit of dining al fresco (views for days!), staying warm and social distancing. While The Adelphi Hotel, which ushered in the trend to Saratoga, won’t be offering seatings in its popular snowy-season igloos this winter due to construction, there are still plenty of places to cozy up for a bite in a crystal clear dome. Here are five:
1. Nashville of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs
details: igloos are first come first served
nashvilleofsaratoga.com 518.909.6274
2. The Queensbury Hotel
Glens Falls
details: six people per igloo; $25 igloo rental; reservations required; daily dinner seatings at 5:30pm and 7:30pm; Saturday and Sunday lunch seatings at 12:30pm and 2:30pm
thequeensburyhotel.com/eat-drink/outdoor-dining 518.792.1121
3. The Inn at Erlowest
Lake George
details: reservations required; $200 food and beverage minimum on Thursdays and Sundays; $250 food and beverage minimum on Fridays and Saturdays
theinnaterlowest.com/dining/heated-igloos 518.668.5928
4. The Barrel
Bolton Landing
details: six people per igloo; igloos can be reserved for dinner service or Sunday brunch for $20 or will be first come first served if available
facebook.com/TheBoltonBarrel 518.240.6118
5. Bolton Landing Brewing Company
Bolton Landing
details: igloos are first come first served
boltonlandingbrewing.com 518.644.2739